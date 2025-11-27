Seguridad
27 nov 2025 , 08:00

Un guardia de seguridad fue asesinado en Quito por delincuentes armados

El guardia intentó defenderse, pero los antisociales dispararon contra su humanidad.

   
    Momento en el que los delincuentes disparan contra el guardia de seguridad.( Captura de video )
Un guardia de seguridad fue asesinado por delincuentes armados la mañana del miércoles 26 de noviembre en Cotocollao, Quito.

Una cámara de seguridad registró el lamentable hecho. Ahí se ve cómo los antisociales se movilizan en una motocicleta e intentan interceptar al guardia.

Cada delincuente apunta con un arma de fuego al hombre para asaltarlo, pero este instintivamente trató de sacar la suya para defenderse.

Sin embargo, los ladrones disparan antes y el guardia cae al piso. Uno de los armados roba el arma del trabajador.

Uno de los delincuentes incluso se da el tiempo de recoger los casquillos de la escena del crimen. Tras esto, huyeron del lugar. Su rostro no es visible porque usan cascos.

La Policía Nacional todavía no se ha pronunciado por este asesinato.

