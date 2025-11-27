Un guardia de seguridad fue asesinado en Quito por delincuentes armados

Un <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/guardia-de-seguridad target=_blank>guardia de seguridad</a> fue asesinado por delincuentes armados la mañana del miércoles 26 de noviembre en Cotocollao, <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito target=_blank>Quito</a>. Una cámara de seguridad registró el lamentable hecho. Ahí se ve cómo los <b>ant</b> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/dennys-the-black-video-ataque-armado-quito-EC10478873 target=_blank></a>