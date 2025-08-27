Exvocal del GAD de El Quinche fue asesinada a tiros

<b>Tania Paola Durán Puga</b>, exvocal del Gobierno Autónomo Descentralizado (GAD) de <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/el-quinche target=_blank>El Quinche</a> fue asesinada a tiros la noche del martes 26 de agosto en dicha <b>parroquia rural </b>ubicada en el nororiente de <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/sospechosos-asalto-mecanica-calderon-quito-BB10007503 target=_blank></a> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/delincuentes-dejaron-inconsciente-hombre-asalto-calderon-HB10001431 target=_blank></a>