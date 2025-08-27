Seguridad
27 ago 2025 , 08:00

Exvocal del GAD de El Quinche fue asesinada a tiros

La víctima tenía 50 años de edad. Pasó por el movimiento Avanza y en el último año abanderó a ADN en esta parroquia de Quito.

   
  • Exvocal del GAD de El Quinche fue asesinada a tiros
    Tania Paola Durán Puga fue víctima de un ataque armado.( Composición )
Fuente:
propia
user placeholder

Redacción
Tania Paola Durán Puga, exvocal del Gobierno Autónomo Descentralizado (GAD) de El Quinche fue asesinada a tiros la noche del martes 26 de agosto en dicha parroquia rural ubicada en el nororiente de Quito.

El ataque armado se produjo entre las calles Tulcán y Sucre, en el exterior de un inmueble. El parte policial detalla que la mujer tuvo un forcejeo con el sujeto armado, quien le propinó un tiro en la cabeza.

La mujer de 50 años de edad fue llevada a una casa de salud, donde se confirmó su deceso.

La Policía Nacional dijo que se realiza las investigaciones para ubicar al responsable del asesinato.

Paola Durán fue vocal del GAD El Quinche por el movimiento Avanza.

En el último año, abanderó al movimiento Acción Democrática Nacional (ADN). Así lo evidencia en una foto del 13 de julio publicada en su cuenta de Facebook. Pero no se ha identificado que haya tenido un cargo directivo.

Publicación de Paola Durán el 13 de abril del 2025.
Publicación de Paola Durán el 13 de abril del 2025. ( Facebook Paola Durán )
