Cuatro docentes van a juicio por presunta violación grupal a dos estudiantes en Cayambe

Por este caso hay cinco procesados. De ellos, solo uno guarda prisión preventiva.

   
Cuatro docentes y el arrendatario de una casa fueron llamados a juicio por la presunta violación grupal a dos estudiantes de 17 años en el cantón Cayambe, provincia de Pichincha, informó la Fiscalía este viernes 5 de septiembre.

El Ministerio Público relató que este caso ocurrió la tarde del 28 de febrero de 2025. Ese día, los profesores llevaron a las estudiantes a una casa que les arrendaba Juan C.

En el inmueble, los docentes "les dieron de tomar licor hasta que perdieron el conocimiento. Horas después, las estudiantes despertaron en camas distintas y con síntomas de haber sido agredidas sexualmente".

El fiscal del caso sostiene que hubo una violación grupal. Los cuatro docentes sospechosos son: Bryan Iván T. A., Luis Fernando L. S., Isaac Fernando O. Z. y Carlos Ignacio Q. F.

De los cuatro, solo Bryan T. está con prisión preventiva. Los tres restantes cumplían con presentaciones periódicas, pero ahora el juez dispuso su localización y captura para que comparezcan en el juicio.

Durante las investigaciones, la Fiscalía también vinculó a Juan C., el arrendatario de la casa donde se cometió el delito. Él también se encuentra en libertad.

