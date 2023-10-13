Seguridad
Cotopaxi: justicia indígena para dos hombres investigados por el robo de dos vacas

Televistazo y Redacción

Los individuos fueron obligados a recorrer 25 cuadras, con el torso desnudo, en la denominada Caravana de la Vergüenza en Latacunga

Dos hombres investigados por robar dos vacas fueron obligados a subir al balde de una camioneta y recorrer 25 cuadras hasta llegar al centro urbano de Latacunga, capital del Cotopaxi. Ocurrió la madrugada de este viernes 13 de octubre de 2023, en el barrio La Calera ubicado a 5 km al occidente de esa ciudad.

A este trayecto se le denominó la Caravana de la Vergüenza. Con el torso desnudo, acompañados de ocho vehículos más que trasladaban a los comuneros de la zona afectada, ingresaron al Centro Histórico del cantón y allí los exhibieron ante los transeúntes, durante un recorrido de 25 cuadras que duró 30 minutos.

“No estamos haciendo cosas en contra de los derechos humanos. No van a ser quemados como se vio en días anteriores. Solamente identificaremos la responsabilidad y se aplicará el debido proceso de la verdadera justicia indígena”, manifestó Alex Toapanta, presidente del movimiento indígena de Cotopaxi.

Finalmente, los retenidos fueron trasladados hasta la parroquia Mulliquindil del cantón Salcedo, en donde en una asamblea comunitaria se acordó purificar a los acusados con agua y ortiga. Los hombres ofrecieron disculpas a la familia afectada tras el robo y devolvieron los animales que se llevaron. Luego fueron entregados a la Policía Nacional.

