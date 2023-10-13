Cotopaxi: justicia indígena para dos hombres investigados por el robo de dos vacas

Dos hombres investigados por robar dos vacas fueron obligados a subir al balde de una camioneta y recorrer 25 cuadras hasta llegar al <b>centro urbano de Latacunga, capital del <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/unidad-policial-la-mana-cotopaxi-KD6041693 target=_blank>Cotopaxi</a>. </b>Ocurrió la<b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/humorista-jonathan-polilla-sanchez-asesinado-NC6136197 target=_blank></a> <b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/quito-policia-rescato-hombre-secuestrado-BF6142131 target=_blank></a>