El conductor de un furgón es asesinado durante un robo en Babahoyo

El chofer transportaba artículos de ferretería. Había salido de Milagro (Guayas) e iba a Puebloviejo (Los Ríos).

   
Un asalto armado contra un camión de carga terminó en tragedia la tarde de este martes 2 de septiembre en la ruta que conecta el cantón Simón Bolívar con la parroquia Febres-Cordero (Babahoyo). El conductor del vehículo, identificado como José Loja, de 71 años, fue asesinado por delincuentes que lo interceptaron mientras trasladaba mercadería de ferretería desde el cantón Milagro (Guayas) hasta el cantón Puebloviejo (Los Ríos).

De acuerdo con el reporte policial, hombres en motocicletas dispararon contra el vehículo utilizando un arma tipo cartuchera para obligar al conductor a detenerse. El chofer iba acompañado por otro hombre que sobrevivió al ataque.

Los proyectiles impactaron tanto en Loja como en la carrocería del camión. Una vez que la víctima perdió el control, los criminales abordaron el automotor y lo condujeron durante más de media hora hasta llegar a un punto donde descargaron toda la mercadería.

Posteriormente, los transportistas y el camión fueron abandonados en un camino de tercer orden. El copiloto logró liberarse de las ataduras, tomó el volante e intentó llevar a su compañero a un hospital.

Tras recorrer varias guardarrayas, alcanzó la vía Babahoyo-Montalvo y se detuvo en una gasolinera para pedir ayuda. Allí, agentes de la Policía confirmaron que José Loja ya no tenía signos vitales.

La Policía informó que esta carretera secundaria, utilizada por transportistas para conectar Guayas con Los Ríos, ha sido escenario de varios robos en los últimos meses. Los uniformados señalaron que se intensificarán los operativos en la zona.

