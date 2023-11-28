Seguridad
28 nov 2023 , 06:31

Un conductor fue asesinado mientras manejaba, y su tráiler quedó atrapado en una zanja en Durán

Redacción

La víctima de este ataque, junto a un compañero, se trasladaban a Guayaquil transportando alimentos, cuando el conductor fue atacado a bala en una vía de Durán.

Carlo Lucio, conductor de un tráiler, falleció tras ser atacado a bala, y el vehículo que manejaba quedó atrapado en una zanja de Durán, en la noche del lunes 27 de noviembre.

La víctima de este ataque, junto a compañero, se trasladaban desde Cuenca para cumplir su trabajo de transportar alimentos hacia un centro comercial de Guayaquil.

El chofer de reemplazo se encontraba durmiendo en la cabina, cuando se despertó al escuchar varias detonaciones de un arma y, vio cómo el tráiler cayó en una cuneta, ubicada cerca del distribuidor de tráfico en el sector de El Recreo.

El gerente de la empresa de alimentos a la que pertenece el vehículo accidentado denunció que no saben qué mas tienen que hacer para pedir resguardo policial en arterias viales importantes para el transporte pesado.

Señaló que la víctima es sobrino suyo, y que otro compañero en Tulcán sufrió el mismo destino hace un par de semanas. "Ese es es el modus operandi ahora mismo. Disparan a los conductores para poder detener la marcha (de los vehículos)" afirmó.

