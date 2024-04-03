Seguridad
03 abr 2024 , 12:44

Caso Metástasis: La Fiscalía investigará supuestas conversaciones entre Ronny Aleaga y Diana Salazar

Redacción

Ronny Aleaga forma parte de los 52 procesados en el caso Metástasis. Está prófugo, en diciembre de 2023 salió del país.

Redacción

La Fiscalía General del Estado aseguró este miércoles 3 de abril que investigará las supuestas conversaciones entre el exasambleísta del correísmo, Ronny Aleaga, procesado en el caso Metástasis, y la fiscal Diana Salazar.

El Ministerio Público calificó a las supuestas pruebas de "presunta nueva noticia criminis" y aclaró que estas no pueden ser catalogadas como pericias, ya que no tiene el aval de ningún perito ni se ha cumplido con la respectiva cadena de custodia del celular del que supuestamente se extrajo la información.

Pese a ello, esto será investigado "con la misma responsabilidad que la Institución procede con todas las que se presentan a diario". Además, exhortó a que Aleaga se entregue a la justicia y se defienda en derecho.

La mañana de este miércoles, Geovan Crespo, abogado de Aleaga, acudió a las instalaciones de la Fiscalía para entregar un documento "que acredita las pericias de las conversaciones", entre su cliente y Diana Salazar.

"Entregamos la pericia internacional que acredita los chats entre mi patrocinado y la Fiscal General. Es un documento que fue realizado en los Estados Unidos. Se utilizó la misma tecnología con la que se practicaron las pruebas a los teléfonos de Leandro Norero dentro del caso Metástasis", explicó Crespo.

Asimismo, pidió fecha y hora para que Ronny Aleaga amplíe su versión de manera telemática.

En marzo de este año, Fiscalía vinculó a Aleaga al caso Metástasis y ahora forma parte de los 52 procesados. Se encuentra prófugo y se pidió notificación roja de Interpol para su localización y captura. Según el Ministerio Público, él es alias El Ruso y era el operador político de Leandro Norero y Xavier Jordán, también vinculado.

Desde entonces, el exasambleísta del correísmo empezó a publicar una serie de videos en su red social X en los que asegura que mantuvo conversaciones "íntimas" con Diana Salazar, quien supuestamente le revelaba información confidencial.

