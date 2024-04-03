Caso Metástasis: La Fiscalía investigará supuestas conversaciones entre Ronny Aleaga y Diana Salazar

La mañana de este miércoles, <b>Geovan Crespo, abogado de Aleaga,</b> acudió a las instalaciones de la Fiscalía para entregar un documento que <b>acredita las pericias</b> de las conversaciones, entre su cliente <b></b><b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/en-vivo-mayra-salazar-caso-metastasis-testimonio-anticipado-HX7077911 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/caso-metastasis-esto-dijo-mayra-salazar-testimonio-anticipado-DI7082948 target=_blank></a>