Una balacera en el Puente de la Unidad Nacional deja un muerto y una herida

Un hombre y una mujer fueron baleados este lunes 17 de febrero en el <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/puente-unidad-nacional-elecciones-2025-HA8561328 target=_blank>Complejo de Puentes de la Unidad Nacional</a></b>, sentido <b>Durán-La Puntilla</b>. Según información preliminar, las víctimas iban en un auto y <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/guayas-dos-fallecidos-tras-siniestro-en-puente-unidad-nacional-FN8285700 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b><b></b> <b><a rel=nofollow noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/la-noticia-a-fondo/63-ninos-asesinados-en-lo-que-va-del-2025-ecuador-FM8806117 target=_blank></a></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/manta-asesinatos-nina-baleada-DI8820063 target=_blank></a></b>