Seguridad
17 feb 2025 , 15:08

Una balacera en el Puente de la Unidad Nacional deja un muerto y una herida

Las víctimas iban en un auto y recibieron varios proyectiles.

   
    El vehículo era conducido por el hombre. En la puerta de su lado se podía contar al menor 12 orificios.( Fernando Delgado / Ecuavisa )
Redacción
Un hombre y una mujer fueron baleados este lunes 17 de febrero en el Complejo de Puentes de la Unidad Nacional, sentido Durán-La Puntilla. Según información preliminar, las víctimas iban en un auto y recibieron varios proyectiles. Ambos fueron trasladados a una casa de salud.

De acuerdo al ECU 911, la emergencia fue reportada a las 14:25. Policías y personal del Ministerio de Salud Pública (MSP) acudieron a atender el suceso. El vehículo era conducido por el hombre. En la puerta de su lado se podía contar al menor 12 orificios.

Lea también: Guayas: Dos fallecidos tras un siniestro en el puente de la Unidad Nacional

Según testigos, los atacantes se movilizaban en una motocicleta. Horas después se confirmó que el hombre murió en la casa de salud.

"No tienen antecedentes penales y el carro tampoco ha sido reportado como robado", dijo a diario Expreso el coronel Freddy Osorio, jefe de la Policía Nacional en Samborondón.

Ecuador experimenta un repunte de la violencia criminal en los dos primeros meses de 2025. Entre enero y febrero, según datos oficiales de la Policía Nacional, han sido asesinadas 750 personas. La mayoría por enfrentamientos entre bandas delincuenciales, no obstante, inocentes también han muerto. La semana pasada, en un lapso de dos días, tres niñas cuyas edades oscilaban entre los 11 meses y cuatro años fueron asesinadas en Manabí y El Oro.

Revise además: "Me le cayó una bala en la cabecita y me la mató": el desgarrador relato de la madre de una niña de cuatro años asesinada en Manta

