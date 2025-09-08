Seguridad
08 sep 2025 , 06:09

Violento ataque en Manta: seis víctimas, tres de ellas mortales

Los sicarios dispararon más de 50 veces contra un grupo de personas que conversaba afuera de una casa del barrio Jaime Chávez Gutiérrez, en la parroquia Los Esteros.

   
    En la escena del crimen se encontraron más de 50 restos de bala.( Cortesía )
Tres personas fueron asesinadas y otras tres resultaron gravemente heridas durante un ataque armado suscitado la noche de este domingo 7 de septiembre en Manta. El hecho ocurrió en el barrio Jaime Chávez Gutiérrez, de la parroquia Los Esteros.

De acuerdo con la Policía Nacional, al menos cinco hombres armados pasaron por el lugar alrededor de las 20:00 y dispararon contra un grupo de personas que conversaba en los exteriores de una vivienda.

En la escena del crimen se encontraron más de 50 restos de bala. Los heridos fueron trasladados de urgencia a diferentes casas de salud de la ciudad.

La mañana de este domingo, otros dos hombres fueron acribillados en la vía hacia la Refinería del Pacífico, perteneciente al cantón Montecristi. Las víctimas tenían 25 y 30 años.

Por otra parte, este lunes 8 de septiembre ya se registró un asesinato en la parroquia Picoazá, en Portoviejo. La víctima fue un motociclista.

En lo que va de 2025 se han registrado alrededor de 850 asesinatos en la provincia de Manabí. Al menos 350 de esos crímenes han ocurrido en el distrito conformado por Manta, Jaramijó y Montecristi.

