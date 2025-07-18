Seguridad
Un exfutbolista y un policía entre los últimos asesinados en Manabí

Desde la tarde del miércoles 16 de julio, la violencia en Manabí ha cobrado la vida de al menos 20 personas.

   
Televistazo y Redacción
La noche del jueves 17 de julio y la madrugada del viernes 18 continuaron los asesinatos en Manabí. Entre las víctimas figuran un policía que ya había concluido su jornada y el exfutbolista Jorge Luis Vargas Valiente, exjugador de Liga de Portoviejo. El agente fue asesinado dentro de un restaurante en Manta, alrededor de las 22:00, mientras que Vargas fue acribillado horas después en el sector 26 de Septiembre, en la capital manabita.

Horas antes, se registró la masacre más reciente en la parroquia Leonidas Proaño, en Montecristi, una zona limítrofe con Manta. Sicarios a bordo de una camioneta abrieron fuego contra un grupo de personas que se encontraba junto a una cancha comunitaria. Cuatro murieron en el lugar y una quinta víctima falleció en un hospital. Dos hombres más resultaron heridos.

Esa misma noche, se reportaron otros crímenes en Manta y Jaramijó. En este último cantón, dos hermanos pescadores fueron acribillados con al menos 17 disparos. A las 19:00, en Manta, un ataque armado dejó otros dos muertos, entre ellos un menor de edad. Los ataques se concentraron en zonas urbanas y dejaron a la ciudadanía en estado de alerta.

Desde la tarde del miércoles 16 de julio, la violencia en Manabí ha cobrado la vida de al menos 20 personas. Según las primeras investigaciones, al menos 12 de las víctimas estarían relacionadas con el asesinato del cabecilla de la banda criminal Los Lobos, ocurrido el miércoles. La Policía cree que se trata de una escalada de represalias entre organizaciones delictivas rivales.

Manta, Montecristi, Portoviejo y Jaramijó son las ciudades más golpeadas por esta nueva ola de violencia. En todos los crímenes se utilizaron fusiles, y en uno de los ataques se arrojó una granada que no llegó a detonar.

