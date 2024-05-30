Seguridad
30 may 2024 , 16:28

Un asesinato, secuestro, e intento de sicariato se han cometido en Guayaquil este 30 de mayo

Un hombre fue acribillado en la parroquia rural Progreso, vía al cantón Playas. Otro ciudadano fue herido de bala en Vía a la Costa, dejando su carro en medio de la carretera.

    Imagen del auto baleado en Vía a la Costa, Guayaquil, este jueves 30 de mayo.
Varios crímenes se han reportado entre la mañana y tarde de este jueves 30 de mayo en distintos puntos de Guayaquil.

Un sicariato fue cometido en la parroquia rural Juan Gómez Rendón, conocida como Progreso, en la vía al cantón Playas. Un hombre de unos 35 años de edad, que circulaba en una camioneta doble cabina, recibió varios impactos de proyectiles.

Este crimen ocurrió a las 10:20 aproximadamente. Agentes de la Policía Nacional acudieron al lugar para recabar los indicios balísticos.

45 minutos antes, en el kilómetro 8 de Vía a la Costa, un hombre fue baleado por sujetos en otro vehículo. Siete balas impactaron en la carrocería del carro de la víctima, que quedó cerca de una zanja que divide la arteria vial, cerca de la urbanización Puerto Azul.

El conductor cruzó al otro lado de la carretera, y se subió a un vehículo que lo llevó hasta el cuartel del Grupo de Intervención y Rescate (GIR), donde pidió ayuda para atender sus heridas, detalló un vocero de la Policía.

El hombre fue llevado a un hospital. Actualmente se desconoce la identidad del afectado y su estado de salud. Las fuerzas del orden indicaron que están revisando las cámaras para determinar la ubicación de los atacantes.

Horas después, cerca de las 13:00, un ciudadano fue secuestrado en la calle Los Olmos de Lomas de Urdesa, en el norte de Guayaquil. Agentes acudieron a la escena, y encontraron un vehículo abandonado.

