Un asesinato, secuestro, e intento de sicariato se han cometido en Guayaquil este 30 de mayo

Varios<b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/sicarios-asesinan-a-3-integrantes-de-una-familia-en-guayaquil-DY4122599 target=_blank> crímenes se han reportado</a></b> entre la mañana y tarde de este jueves 30 de mayo en distintos puntos de Guayaquil. Un sicariato fue cometido en la parroquia rural Juan Gómez Rendón, conocida como<b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/militares-ternetero-fatales-mocache-rios-NB7399609 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/operativo-noroeste-guayaquil-casas-delincuentes-XM7394909 target=_blank></a></b>