Seguridad
07 oct 2025 , 07:45

Asaltantes que se movilizan en un taxi atemorizan a San Antonio de Pichincha

Los asaltantes incluso despojaron de las prendas de vestir a un joven.

   
Una cámara captó cómo tres hombres se bajan de un taxi y se dirigen a un local comercial de San Antonio de Pichincha, parroquia del norte de Quito, y tras robar sale corriendo y asaltan a transeúntes que pasaban por el lugar.

Más temprano un establecimiento de comida también fue asaltado, en la avenida Equinoccial y Lulumbamba, según los vecinos, por cuatro hombres movilizados en el mismo taxi.

Los responsables del último hecho, según los vecinos, también habrían cometido otros delitos. Como el asalto a un grupo de jóvenes en los exteriores de una vivienda. Llega un taxi y tres hombres descienden con armas blancas, les amedrentan y despojan con violencia de todas sus pertenencias, hasta la ropa.

Los moradores están alarmados porque la inseguridad campea en el sector.

Los vecinos piden seguridad para el sector y toda la parroquia, al ser turística el impacto es mayor.

Reiteran el pedido que lo han hecho en repetidas oportunidades, la delincuencia cobra fuerza y esperan que se ponga un freno.

