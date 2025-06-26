Seguridad
26 jun 2025 , 15:40

Un juez de Montecristi ordena prisión preventiva para los cuatro acompañantes de alias Fito

Los sujetos estarán recluidos en una cárcel de Guayaquil.

   
  • Un juez de Montecristi ordena prisión preventiva para los cuatro acompañantes de alias Fito
    Dos de los cuatro sujetos han enfrentado procesos judiciales por asesinato, robo e interceptación ilegal de datos. ( Cortesía )
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

Abdón Rodríguez
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Un juez de Montecristi, en Manabí, ordenó este jueves 26 de junio prisión preventiva para los cuatro sujetos que fueron capturados en la víspera junto a José Adolfo Macías Villamar, alias Fito.

Freddy Alberto Z. Z., Christian German M. V., Eduardo Alejandro H. C. y Carlos Enrique C. Z. son procesados por el delito de fraude procesal y serán enviados a una prisión en Guayaquil. Los dos últimos han enfrentado procesos judiciales por asesinato, robo e interceptación ilegal de datos.

Lea también: Uno de los detenidos con alias Fito, quien sería su lugarteniente, ha sido funcionario municipal de Manta

El delito de fraude procesal es castigado hasta con tres años de prisión, según el artículo 272 del Código Orgánico Integral Penal (COIP).

Alias Fito, quien era el criminal más buscado por el Gobierno ecuatoriano, fue capturado este miércoles en una lujosa vivienda del cantón Montecristi. El inmueble contaba incluso con una piscina y un gimnasio. Debajo de la estructura había un búnker que le servía a Macías como escondite.

Adolfo Macías, cabecilla de la organización criminal Los Choneros, fugó en enero de 2024 de la cárcel regional de Guayaquil donde cumplía una condena de 34 años por delincuencia organizada, narcotráfico y asesinato. Su escape ocurrió días previos a su traslado a la cárcel de máxima seguridad La Roca. Hoy ha vuelto a ese reclusorio.

Adolfo Macías ha vuelto a la prisión La Roca, en Guayaquil.
Adolfo Macías ha vuelto a la prisión La Roca, en Guayaquil. ( Ministerio de Defensa )

Por otra parte, el Gobierno de Daniel Noboa intenta que el criminal sea extraditado a Estado Unidos, donde enfrenta cargos por conspiración para la distribución internacional de cocaína, uso de armas de fuego y contrabando de armas de fuego.

Revise además: De mecánico a narcotraficante: el ascenso y la caída de alias Fito

Temas
Captura alias Fito
alias Fito
Fito
José Adolfo Macías Villamar
Guayaquil
Montecristi
Noticias
Recomendadas