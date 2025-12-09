Un adolescente pasará ocho años en internamiento preventivo por un asesinato en Bolívar

El <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/adolescente target=_blank>adolescente</a> B. F. H. J. fue sentenciado a ocho años de <b>internamiento preventivo</b> por el asesinato de un hombre con arma blanca en el cantón Las Naves, provincia de <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/bolivar target=_blank>Bolívar</a>. Como parte de la<b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/extorsionadores-enfrentan-policia-machachi-OH10538143 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/sacapintas-samborondon-entre-rios-JH10538818 target=_blank></a>