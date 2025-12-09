Seguridad
Un adolescente pasará ocho años en internamiento preventivo por un asesinato en Bolívar

El menor de edad utilizó un cuchillo para cometer el crimen.

   
    Imagen referencial para graficar a un adolescente sentenciado.( Fiscalía )
El adolescente B. F. H. J. fue sentenciado a ocho años de internamiento preventivo por el asesinato de un hombre con arma blanca en el cantón Las Naves, provincia de Bolívar.

Como parte de la sentencia, se dispuso la implementación de medidas socioeducativas, seguimiento especializado y control institucional, conforme al Sistema de Justicia Penal para Adolescentes Infractores.

El crimen ocurrió el 2 de marzo de 2025. La Fiscalía relató que el adolescente atacó por la espalda a la víctima con un arma blanca, debido a un conflicto relacionado con una deuda por una sustancia ilícita adquirida previamente.

El joven fue detenido horas después del hecho violento gracias a "fuentes reservadas".

Cabe recordar que cuando un adolescente comete un crimen, este es juzgado con base en el Código de la Niñez y Adolescencia.

