Seguridad
03 jul 2024 , 13:22

Wilman Terán, Pablo Muentes y Jorge Glas intentan salir de La Roca

El exvicepridente de la República asegura que incluso ha sufrido por la mordedura de ratas.

  • Wilman Terán, Pablo Muentes y Jorge Glas intentan salir de La Roca
    Los tres exfuncionarios están presos por casos de corrupción.( Archivo )
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

Televistazo y Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

El exvicepresidente de la República, Jorge Glas; el expresidente del Consejo de la Judicatura, Wilman Terán, y el exasambleísta del Partido Social Cristiano (PSC), Pablo Muentes, quienes están presos en la cárcel La Roca (Guayaquil) por casos de corrupción, quieren salir de esa prisión o ir a otros reclusorios.

El primero busca el arresto domiciliario mediante un nuevo recurso de habeas corpus. Este miércoles 3 de julio se llevó a cabo la audiencia en la que Glas, vía telemática, argumentó ante un juez de Guayaquil que intentó suicidarse tomando 60 pastillas, que está en riesgo inminente de morir y que en su celda ha sufrido por la mordedura de ratas mientras duerme.

Lea también: La Corte Nacional de Justicia rechaza recurso de apelación presentado por Jorge Glas

Glas está preso en La Roca desde abril de 2024, tras haber sido detenido dentro de la embajada de México en Quito, donde estaba refugiado desde diciembre de 2023.

Sobre el exvicepresidente hay dos sentencias en firme por cohecho y asociación ilícita en casos de corrupción (Sobornos y Odebrecht). Además, es procesado en el caso Reconstrucción de Manabí por presunto peculado.

La abogada de Glas solicitó que lo trasladen a la casa de su madre para que reciba atención médica. El exvicepresidente rechaza todos los cargos en su contra y se declara un perseguido político.

De su lado, Terán, procesado por presunta delincuencia organizada en el caso Metástasis y por presunta obstrucción a la justicia en el caso Independencia Judicial, también intenta dejar La Roca mediante un habeas corpus.

La audiencia para tratar su solicitud se lleva a cabo este miércoles en la Corte Nacional de Justicia (CNJ). Hoy expuso que recibe tratos crueles, inhumanos y degradantes en esa prisión.

Cerca de las 14:00 se conoció que el tribunal había rechazado la solicitud de Terán.

Revise además: La Corte Nacional niega el pedido de habeas corpus de Wilman Terán y lo mantiene en La Roca

El Servicio Nacional de Atención Integral a Privados de Libertad (SNAI)refutó esos argumentos. Una abogada de ese organismo relató la atención y facilidades que ha recibido el exfuncionario. Ella pidió al tribunal que ratifique la estancia de Terán en ese centro penitenciario, incluso por la seguridad del extitular de la Judicatura.

Finalmente, Muentes, procesado por presunta delincuencia organizada en la caso Purga, pidió que se revise la prisión preventiva en su contra.

Él escuchó la audiencia por Zoom desde La Roca. Su abogado estuvo en la CNJ y dijo al tribunal que su cliente ha perdido 60 libras, ha tenido pensamientos suicidas y tiene riesgo de infarto.

Asimismo, la defensa de Muentes indicó que hay nuevas versiones a su favor y que la exrelacionista pública de la Corte Provincial de Justicia del Guayas, Mayra Salazar, procesada también en Metástasis, mintió en su testimonio anticipado.

El fiscal general subrogante Wilson Toainga rebatió lo dicho y enumeró todas las pruebas que existen en su contra.

Pasado el mediodía la audiencia de Muentes se suspendió.

Temas
Jorge Glas
Wilson Toainga
Wilman Terán
Pablo Muentes
Mayra Salazar
Noticias
Recomendadas