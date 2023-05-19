Quito
Quito: Agua Potable activó protocolos de seguridad ante posibles manifestaciones o desastres naturales

Redacción

Las plantas de tratamiento de agua son monitoreadas de forma permanente por Epmaps. Cuando hay ese tipo de eventos hay resguardo adicional y observación constante.

    Las plantas de tratamiento de agua, en Quito, reciben tratamiento de forma permanente. ( Cortesía de Quito Informa )
Los protocolos ante cualquier inconveniente que se presente por manifestaciones o fenómenos naturales, en las plantas de tratamiento de agua potable, se encuentra activado en Quito por parte de la Empresa Pública Metropolitana de Agua Potable y Saneamiento (Epmaps).

Lo informó el gerente de esa entidad, Juan Esteban Espinoza. Añadió que, en primera instancia, se activó el COE Metropolitano y los protocolos de seguridad, en cada una de las plantas de captación y lugares claves de infraestructura.

Hasta el momento no existe ninguna novedad. Epmaps también monitorea las plantas, las 24 horas y 7 días a la semana. Cuando hay ese tipo de eventos se hace un resguardo adicional y una observación constante. Aparte de las acciones en seguridad, se trabaja en el stock de productos básicos para tratamiento de agua.

Hay ciertas suspensiones planificadas por racionamientos en ciertos sectores de la ciudad que es por la etapa del verano o por trabajos de mantenimiento y reparaciones. El funcionamiento de las plantas de tratamiento es completamente normal.

Al momento, existe la coordinación interinstitucional necesaria con todas las dependencias municipales para cualquier reacción y para garantizar la tranquilidad y buen servicio del agua potable.

Desde la Epmaps se hicieron las siguientes recomendaciones:

  • Repare las instalaciones defectuosas que originan pérdidas o fugas de agua
  • Un grifo que gotea a causa de filtraciones y averías pierde cerca de 30 litros diarios
  • No deje correr el agua cuando se afeite
  • Lávese los dientes utilizando un vaso con agua
  • Al tomar una ducha, cierre la llave mientras se enjabona
  • Una ducha promedio (5 minutos) utiliza casi 100 litros de agua, equivalente a lo que una persona bebe en 50 días

