Quito destinará la mayor parte del presupuesto 2026 a mejorar el transporte y la movilidad

El Concejo Metropolitano de <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito target=_blank>Quito</a> aprobó la <b>proforma presupuestaria para el 2026 </b>y la mayoría de los recursos se destinará al transporte y movilidad. Son USD 422 millones que representan el 40 %. Ese<b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/carlos-idrovo-hervidos-el-tropical-fallecio-HC10560272 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/barrios-parroquias-quito-agua-horarios-FB10559149 target=_blank></a>