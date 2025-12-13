Quito
Quito destinará la mayor parte del presupuesto 2026 a mejorar el transporte y la movilidad

Se contemplan los estudios para la ampliación del Metro desde El Labrador hasta La Ofelia.

   
El Concejo Metropolitano de Quito aprobó la proforma presupuestaria para el 2026 y la mayoría de los recursos se destinará al transporte y movilidad. Son USD 422 millones que representan el 40 %.

Ese dinero se utilizará para ampliación de avenidas, compra de trolebuses, un sistema unificado de pago del transporte público, los estudios para la ampliación del Metro desde El Labrador hasta La Ofelia. Y para las autopistas Simón Bolívar y Ruta Viva, las de mayor siniestralidad de la capital, se ha previsto un plan de mantenimiento y señalización que incluye la colocación de radares.

"No serán radares sancionatorios porque obviamente la normativa todavía no nos permite hacer eso. Los radares serán pedagógicos y ubicados en puntos críticos para que se baje la velocidad", explicó Álex Pérez, secretario de Movilidad.

Por ahora, el reto de la Secretaría de Movilidad es ejecutar el mayor porcentaje de su presupuesto, que al 30 de noviembre alcanzaba el 63 %. "Hay un porcentaje que nunca se podrá ejecutar porque existen procesos legales, históricos, que se tienen que reservar por si el juicio llega a su consecución", agregó Pérez.

El Municipio de Quito financia su presupuesto principalmente con recursos propios y asignaciones del gobierno central.

