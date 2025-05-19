Quito
Pico y placa en Quito: las restricciones de movilidad para este martes 20 de mayo

La restricción está operativa desde las 06:00 hasta las 09:30 por la mañana y en la tarde de 16:00 a 20:00.

   
    Agentes civiles de tránsito en puntos clave de la ciudad.( Quito informa )
El Pico y placa rige este martes 20 de mayo del 2025 para los vehículos y motocicletas con placas que terminan en 3 y 4 en el Distrito Metropolitano de Quito.

La restricción está operativa desde las 06:00 hasta las 09:30 por la mañana y en la tarde de 16:00 a 20:00.​​​​​​

  • Cronograma del Pico y placa
  • Lunes: 1 y 2.
  • Martes: 3 y 4.
  • Miércoles: 5 y 6.
  • Jueves: 7 y 8.
  • Viernes: 9 y 0.

    • Multas de tránsito

    Los vehículos no pueden circular dentro del perímetro establecido. Las multas a los conductores por incumplir la medida en este 2025 son: primera vez, un 15% de un Salario Básico Unificado (SBU), es decir, USD 70,5; segunda vez, el 25%, correspondiente a USD 117,5; y tercera vez, el 50%, USD 235.

