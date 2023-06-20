Quito
20 jun 2023 , 16:17

La chef ecuatoriana Pía Salazar fue premiada como la mejor pastelera del mundo 2023

user placeholder

Redacción

El año pasado, ella recibió el Óscar gastronómico como la Mejor Chef Pastelera de América Latina

  • La chef ecuatoriana Pía Salazar fue premiada como la mejor pastelera del mundo 2023
    Pía Salazar es una prestigiosa chef pastelera que ha recibido varios galardones internacionales.( Instagram de Pía Salazar )
Fuente:
Registro

La cuencana Pía Salazar ganó el premio como Mejor Chef Pastelero del Mundo 2023 (en inglés The World’s Best Pastry Chef Award). Ella es propietaria junto a su esposo, Alejandro Chamorro, del restaurante Nuema, localizado en la capital.

Ese local ocupó el puesto 79 de la prestigiosa lista The World´s 50 Best Restaurants. Salazar demuestra que el arte de la repostería y los postres no se limita a todo lo dulce, ya que utiliza vegetales nativos, especias y hierbas en sus deliciosos platos", fue el mensaje que publicó The Worlds 50 cuando informó sobre el premio.

También recomienda a la gente que visite el restaurante Nuema en Quito y disfrute de un menú de degustación de 15 platos.

Le puede interesar: Conozca la trayectoria de los ganadores del Premio Eugenio Espejo

Óscar gastronómico como la Mejor Chef Pastelera de A. Latina en 2022

El año pasado, Salazar recibió el Óscar gastronómico como la Mejor Chef Pastelera de América Latina. “Este reconocimiento es para Ecuador, un país maravilloso, mega biodiverso y del que debemos sentirnos orgullosos pues tiene un territorio con tanto que mostrar”, añadió.

Nuema es el único restaurante que permaneció tres años consecutivos entre los mejores. No obstante, la novedad es que, en el listado extendido, del 51 al 100, que fuera anunciado en semanas anteriores, ingresaron tres restaurantes ecuatorianos: Quitu se sumó por la capital y Casa Julián y Mikka por Guayaquil.

Le puede interesar: Los artistas ecuatorianos, Álex Vizuete y Emma Guerrero, brillan en reconocidos premios internacionales

Temas
chef
La Mejor Chef Pastelera de América Latina es ecuatoriana
Pia Salazar
Quito
Noticias
Recomendadas