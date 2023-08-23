Quito
23 ago 2023 , 06:41

Quito: el hombre que se aferró al vehículo de sus asaltantes para evitar que escaparan contó lo ocurrido

Redacción

Una moradora del sector grabó el hecho y denunció que los asaltos son cada vez más frecuentes.

Un ciudadano que fue víctima de un asalto en un barrio del norte de Quito protagonizó un hecho insólito el martes, 22 de agosto de 2023.

El hombre se aferró al techo del vehículo donde se trasladaban los ladrones que lo atacaron minutos antes. De esta forma trató de impedir que escaparan y se llevaran sus pertenencias.

Detalles del asalto

El joven agredido contó que los antisociales le quitaron una mochila en la que llevaba dinero y tarjetas de crédito. Salieron corriendo y se subieron al auto, entonces yo los sigo. Me nublé, me cegué por el coraje, por la rabia", contó a un medio de comunicación televisivo.

El momento fue captado en video por una de las moradoras del sector de la avenida Diego de Almagro. Allí, los habitantes reportan que los asaltos son cada vez más frecuentes.

Aunque se ve cómo el vehículo va a gran velocidad, el ciudadano se sujeta con fuerza, a la vez que propina golpes al capó y parabrisas para que se detengan. Esto aunque, según su versión, los delincuentes amenazaron con dispararle.

El joven pudo recuperar sus pertenencias, aunque no contó con la ayuda ciudadana. “Los ecuatorianos no estamos unidos, estamos solos; las personas no se inmutan ni tampoco se indignan al ver este tipo de crímenes”, se lamentó.

Las autoridades aún no se han pronunciado sobre este hecho.

