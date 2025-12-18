Quito
18 dic 2025 , 16:00

Ecovía y un auto protagonizaron un choque en la Plaza Argentina, norte de Quito

El accidente de tránsito provocó una fuerte congestión vehicular en el hipercentro de la capital.

   
    Siniestro de tránsito en la Plaza Argentina, norte de Quito.( AMT )
Un auto y una unidad de la Ecovía se vieron involucrados en un choque la tarde de este jueves 18 de diciembre en la avenida 6 Diciembre e Interoceánica, norte de Quito.

El accidente de tránsito se produjo en el redondel de la Plaza Argentina y causó una fuerte congestión vehicular debido a los cierres viales.

El carril exclusivo de la Ecovía y dos carriles hacia la Shyris estuvieron cerrados por poco más de una hora.

Esto volvió más caótico el tránsito, pues durante estas fechas, por la temporada navideña, se registra una fuerte carga vehicular en la capital

Pasadas las 14:10, la Agencia Metropolitana de Tránsito (AMT) informó que la vía fue habilitada.

