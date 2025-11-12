La caída de un techo de concreto en el parque ecológico de Solanda dejó un muerto

Una persona murió la tarde del martes 11 de noviembre después de que un <b>techo de concreto</b> de un inmueble comunitario le cayera encima, en el parque ecológico de <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/solanda target=_blank>Solanda</a>, <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito target=_blank>sur de Quito</a>. El hombre hacía<b> t</b> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/quito-deslizamiento-tierra-reporto-av-simon-bolivar-EF10409508 target=_blank></a>