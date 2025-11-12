Quito
12 nov 2025 , 06:44

La caída de un techo de concreto en el parque ecológico de Solanda dejó un muerto

Dirigentes de la parroquia denuncian que ese techo estaba mal construido. Piden al Municipio intervenir para proteger a quienes hacen actividades deportivas en Solanda.

   
    Una persona murió la tarde del martes 11 de noviembre después de que un techo de concreto de un inmueble comunitario le cayera encima, en el parque ecológico de Solanda, sur de Quito.

    El hombre hacía trabajos de reciclaje y justo llegó a unas gradas que eran cubiertas por el techo de concreto para sentarse y descansar.

    "Por mala suerte se cae el muro sobre él y fallece de contado. Nuestra solidaridad con todos sus familiares de parte del Comité Pro Mejoras de Solanda", dijo una moradora.

    Los escombros aún siguen esparcidos en el parque junto a una cinta de peligro.

    Otro habitante de Solanda criticó al Municipio de Quito, porque dijo "no se puede dar un comodato (del inmueble) sobre comodato".

    "Esto era un comodato general al Comité Central de la parroquia Solanda", pero luego se lo entregó a otro grupo.

    "El Municipio tiene que estar atento de lo que da comodatos. Creo que no han limpiado la terraza desde que se entregó en el 2008", dijo el morador.

    Ahora, los dirigentes de la parroquia piden una intervención en el predio para evitar una nueva tragedia.

