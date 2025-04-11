Quito
11 abr 2025 , 15:19

Un árbol cayó sobre unvehículo en el sur de Quito

Ocurrió pasado el mediodía de este viernes 11 de abril de 2024 en las calles Balzar y Urdaneta de San Bartolo

   
  • Un árbol cayó sobre unvehículo en el sur de Quito
    Un árbol cayó sobre un vehículo en el sector de San Bartolo, sur de Quito. ( Cortesía del Cuerpo de Bomberos )
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Las fuertes lluvias provocaron que un árbol se desplome sobre un vehículo, pasado el mediodía de este viernes 11 de abril de 2025, en las calles Balzar y Urdaneta de San Bartolo, al sur de Quito. No se reportaron heridos tras la emergencia, informó el Cuerpo de Bomberos (CBQ).

De su parte, el sistema ECU 911 indicó que desde la Coordinación Zonal 2-9 se desplegaron las unidades con personal del CBQ, la Agencia Metropolitana de Tránsito (AMT) y la Empresa Pública Metropolitana de Movilidad y Obras Públicas (Epmmop).

Los técnicos se encargaron de evaluar la emergencia y retiraron el árbol. Al momento, la vía se encuentra habilitada y bajo monitoreo de las autoridades. Se recomienda a la ciudadanía circular con precaución por el sector.

Le puede interesar: Un río de agua se formó en la Autopista General Rumiñahui, la tarde de este 10 de abril

Temas
caída
vehículo
árbol
ECU 911
Cuerpo de Bomberos de Quito
San Bartolo
sur de Quito
Noticias
Recomendadas