Quito
10 abr 2025 , 16:57

Quito: un árbol cayó sobre una cabina del Teleférico

Hasta el momento, no se han reportado personas heridas ni fallecidas como resultado de este incidente, informó el Cuerpo de Bomberos de Quito

   
    Imagen de la emergencia registrada este jueves 10 de abril de 2025. ( Cortesía del CBQ )
La tarde de este jueves 10 de abril de 2025, se reportó la caída de un árbol sobre una cabina del Teleférico, en el noroccidente del Distrito Metropolitano de Quito.

La alerta fue recibida en la línea única para emergencias ECU 911. "Reportando la caída de un árbol en el sector Teleférico".

Desde la Coordinación Zonal 2-9 se desplegaron los recursos del Cuerpo de Bomberos (CBQ), cuyos efectivos atendieron la emergencia y realizar los procedimientos correspondientes.

Hasta el momento, no se han reportado personas heridas ni fallecidas como resultado de este incidente.

