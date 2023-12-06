Quito
06 dic 2023 , 14:23

El ADN del yahuarlocro, un plato para disfrutar en Fiestas de Quito

Redacción

Esta sopa es para los paladares fuertes, pues contiene sangre y vísceras de borrego.

    Un plato de yahuarlocro ( Liz Rivera / Ecuavisa )
Redacción

Se consume en muchas celebraciones de la Sierra y las Fiestas de Quito no son la excepción. Este plato que tiene literalmente sangre de borrego atrae a muchos comensales, pero no a todos. Sí, estamos hablando del yahuarlocro.

Una sopa típica de la serranía ecuatoriana, preparada con papa, leche, cebolla, manteca de color, culantro, ajo y las vísceras del borrego.

La palabra yahuarlocro proviene del quichua: “yahuar”, que significa sangre, y “locro”, que se refiere a un caldo de papas.

Se cree que era un plato de consumo indígena, especialmente entre aquellos que se dedicaban al pastoreo de ovejas.

Pero la receta recién se publicó en 1907, según los registros históricos.

La preparación del yahuarlocro es laboriosa. Los cocineros deben limpiar las vísceras del borrego con agua y hierbabuena durante varias horas. Luego, se cocinan los intestinos con las papas peladas y picadas, la panza cortada en trozos pequeños, leche, hierbabuena picada, orégano, ajo y comino.

Aparte, con un refrito de cebolla, sal y pimienta se tuesta la sangre de borrego en una sartén.

El caldo de papas viene con las vísceras de borrego y en otro plato la sangre ya frita para que el comensal la eche en la sopa. Todo se acompaña de aguacate, tomate, cebollas y perejil.

En los mercados se lo vende en un precio entre los USD 3 Y USD 5.

