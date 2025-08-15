81 motocicletas fueron retenidas la noche de 14 de agosto en Quito

En una sola noche, la del jueves 14 de agosto del 2025, las autoridades de tránsito retuvieron <b>81 motocicletas </b>por diferentes infracciones en distintos puntos de <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito target=_blank>Quito</a>. El operativo fue ejecutado por<b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/amc-retiro-seis-estructuras-metalicas-movilizacion-corte-constitucional-DA9929115 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/mujer-multada-usd-4700-maltrato-animal-quito-perra-desnutrida-cachorros-HA9929090 target=_blank></a>