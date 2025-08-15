Quito
15 ago 2025 , 10:14

81 motocicletas fueron retenidas la noche de 14 de agosto en Quito

Los operativos se realizaron en puntos estratégicos del norte y sur de la ciudad.

   
  • 81 motocicletas fueron retenidas la noche de 14 de agosto en Quito
    Operativos de control a motocicletas en Quito.( QuitoInforma )
Fuente:
propia
user placeholder

Juan Pinchao
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

En una sola noche, la del jueves 14 de agosto del 2025, las autoridades de tránsito retuvieron 81 motocicletas por diferentes infracciones en distintos puntos de Quito.

El operativo fue ejecutado por la Secretaría de Seguridad y la Agencia Metropolitana de Tránsito (AMT), en coordinación con la Policía Nacional y las Fuerzas Armadas.

Se controló principalmente la prohibición de que dos hombres circulen en una motocicleta.

LEA: La AMC retiró seis estructuras durante la movilización contra la Corte Constitucional, en Quito

Los operativos se desarrollaron en Rumiurco, El Ciclista, Solanda, La Carolina, Alpachaca y Tribuna del Sur, "sectores identificados como prioritarios por su incidencia, cerrando el margen de acción para actividades ilícitas y favoreciendo un tránsito más seguro para la ciudadanía", señaló el Municipio.

Además de las 81 motos retenidas, se emitieron 113 citaciones y un conductor de motocicleta fue detenido por estado de embriaguez.

LEA: Una mujer será multada con USD 4 700 por maltrato animal, en Quito

Temas
operativo
motocicletas
motociclistas
AMT
Quito
Noticias
Recomendadas