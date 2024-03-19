Política
19 mar 2024 , 16:16

La sesión para conocer moción de apoyo a la Fiscal se cancela; el debate de la Proforma Presupuestaria se realizará el jueves

Redacción

La sesión 915 será convocada nuevamente de forma oportuna, dijo Kronfle.

    Henry Kronfle, presidente de la Asamblea Nacional. ( Asamblea )
Redacción

La sesión 915 de la Asamblea Nacional, en la que se tenía previsto conocer una resolución respecto a la fiscal general, Diana Salazar, y debatir sobre la Proforma Presupuestaria, se canceló este martes. Su presidente, Henry Kronfle, la instalará el jueves solo con este segundo punto.

Esta decisión se tomó luego de que la Asamblea, por unanimidad, aprobara una resolución que exhorta al Gobierno a declarar en emergencia al sistema nacional para prevenir y erradicar la violencia contra las mujeres en Ecuador.

Tras esto, Kronfle dijo que los asambleístas que integran la Comisión de Desarrollo Económico debían regresar a la sala para aprobar el informe para segundo debate de la Ley de Turismo y Fortalecimiento de Empleo. El documento se debatirá en el Pleno el jueves por la tarde, anticipó.

LEA: La Asamblea tratará el respaldo al trabajo de la Fiscalía y la proforma presupuestaria 2024 este martes 19 de marzo

Además de que la Comisión de Niñez y Adolescencia debía recibir a Charles-Michel-Geurts, embajador de la Unión Europea.

Por eso motivos, "la sesión 915 será convocada nuevamente de forma oportuna", sentenció.

El Pleno del Legislativo debía conocer una moción planteada por el Partido Social Cristiano (PSC) en la que se plantea el respaldo a la independencia de funciones y la institucionalidad de la Fiscalía, pero también se hace un pedido a Diana Salazar sobre las fechas de inicio de indagación o formulación de cargos en caso como Metástasis, Purga, Encuentro, Flopec, León de Troya, Isspol y Reparto de Hospitales.

Además, en la sesión 915 se tenía estipulado debatir la Proforma Presupuestaria. El plazo máximo que tiene la Asamblea para hacerlo es hasta este 21 de marzo, caso contraria se aprobaría por el Ministerio de la Ley.

Kronfle convocó a esa sesión para este jueves a las 16:00 solo para ese tema.

LEA: El debate de la Asamblea sobre la proforma presupuestaria se centrará en el recorte a salud y educación

