Política
08 nov 2025 , 12:35

El PSC rechaza juicio contra exmilitares por caso Alfaro Vive Carajo

Según el partido socialcristiano, el juicio "intenta cambiar la historia" del país porque Alfaro Vive Carajo fue responsable de "robos, secuestros y asesinatos".

   
    Audiencia de juicio en el caso Alfaro Vive Carajo (AVC)( Fiscalía )
Fuente:
propia
user placeholder

Juan Pinchao
El Partido Social Cristiano (PSC) rechazó el enjuiciamiento a seis exmilitares acusados de presunta lesa humanidad en contra de tres exintegrantes del movimiento armado Alfaro Vive Carajo (AVC).

En un documento firmado por la directiva nacional del PSC, se resalta que las Fuerzas Armadas y la Policía Nacional lograron combatir al grupo subversivo, bajo el mandato de León Febres-Cordero, presidente socialcristiano entre 1984 y 1988.

A criterio del PSC, el juicio contra los exmilitares representa darle la espalda a la fuerza pública, además de un "intento de cambiar la historia", porque resaltan que Alfaro Vive Carajo fue protagonista de robos, asesinatos, secuestros y con el juicio pasarían a ser víctimas.

Alfaro Vive Carajo nació a inicios de los 80, estuvo conformado por jóvenes con ideales de izquierda, quienes consideraban que debían seguir el camino de las armas para incidir en la política y que haya cambios sociales.

León Febres-Cordero fue tajante al decir que no permitiría que el terrorismo se tomara el país. En su Gobierno hubo los denominados 'Escuadrones Volantes', un grupo especial de la Policía, para capturar a los integrantes de AVC.

Sin embargo, durante esas capturas hay acusaciones de tortura, como es el caso por el que están procesados ahora los seis exmilitares.

