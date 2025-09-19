Política
Edificio de la Corte Constitucional fue evacuado por supuesta amenaza de bomba

Jueces y personal de la Corte tuvieron que salir de las instalaciones. Estaba prevista una sesión para la noche de este 19 de septiembre.

   
    Edificio de la Corte Constitucional ubicado en el norte de Quito.( API )
El edificio de la Corte Constitucional, ubicado en el norte de Quito, fue evacuado la noche de este viernes 19 de septiembre por una supuesta amenaza de bomba.

La Policía llegó al sitio para desalojar al personal y jueces que se encontraban en el lugar. Patrulleros y gendarmes se encuentran en el perímetro.

En un chat de prensa informaron: "En el lugar se realizó una inspección completa, tanto en la parte exterior como en el interior del sitio, y se confirmó que la alerta era falsa. No se encontraron objetos sospechosos ni vehículos extraños".

Los magistrados tenían prevista una sesión para esta noche, aunque no ha trascendido sobre qué tema.

