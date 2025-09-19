Edificio de la Corte Constitucional fue evacuado por supuesta amenaza de bomba

El edificio de la <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/corte-constitucional target=_blank>Corte Constitucional</a>, ubicado en el norte de <b>Quito</b>, fue evacuado la noche de este viernes 19 de septiembre por una supuesta <b>amenaza de bomba</b>. La Policía llegó al sitio para desalojar <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/politica/cne-declarara-inicio-consulta-popular-2025-PE10145864 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/politica/corte-constitucional-pronunciamiento-asamblea-constituyente-CE10145351 target=_blank></a>