Corte Constitucional dice que propuesta de Asamblea Constituyente debe pasar por su filtro

Sin mencionar su nombre, la Corte Constitucional (CC) respondió al presidente Daniel Noboa, al decir que toda propuesta de Asamblea Constituyente debe pasar por su filtro y control.