19 sep 2025 , 18:43

Corte Constitucional dice que propuesta de Asamblea Constituyente debe pasar por su filtro

La propuesta de convocatoria a una Asamblea Constituyente ya tiene demandas de inconstitucionalidad.

   
    Edificio de la Corte Constitucional en el norte de Quito( API )
Sin mencionar su nombre, la Corte Constitucional (CC) respondió al presidente Daniel Noboa, al decir que toda propuesta de Asamblea Constituyente debe pasar por su filtro y control.

"Esta Corte reafirma su compromiso de proteger los derechos de todos los ciudadanos y de garantizar la vigencia del orden constitucional y la democracia. En este sentido, hace un llamado a la prudencia y exhorta a todas las autoridades, actores políticos y sociales a conducir sus actuaciones dentro de la institucionalidad por el bien de nuestro país", señaló la entidad en un comunicado.

Además, la CC indicó que la convocatoria de Asamblea Constituyente mediante consulta popular ya tiene demandas de inconstitucionalidad. Son al menos cinco.

La tarde de este viernes 19 de septiembre, Noboa suscribió el decreto ejecutivo 148, con el cual busca que la ciudadanía se pronuncie si está de acuerdo en que se convoque a una Asamblea Constituyente en la próxima consulta popular y referéndum 2025.

Lo hizo sin pasar la pregunta por la Corte Constitucional. Expertos en la materia hablan de ilegalidades y atropellos a la Constitución.

