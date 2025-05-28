Política
28 may 2025 , 13:07

Daniel Noboa viajará de nuevo a España e Italia en junio, anunció Cancillería

Gabriela Sommerfeld, canciller de Ecuador, indicó que la primera gira presidencial de Daniel Noboa en su segundo mandato será a España e Italia en el mes de junio.

   
    Imagen de Daniel Noboa, presidente de Ecuador, en un viaje presidencial a Reino Unido, el 5 de mayo de 2025. Detrás de él está un avión privado de la compañia VistaJet Malta.( Flickr/Presidencia de la República )
España e Italia serán los destinos del primer viaje oficial del presidente Daniel Noboa en su segundo mandato, anunció la canciller Gabriela Sommerfeld. Será a finales de junio.

"Tenemos una invitación de su majestad El Rey (Felipe VI) a una cena en Sevilla con mandatarios de diferentes lugares del mundo", indicó la ministra de Relaciones Exteriores en una entrevista con el medio digital Visionarias.

Agregó que en esa ciudad se desarrollará la Conferencia Internacional sobre la Financiación para el Desarrollo. Según la agencia EFE, el rey Felipe VI extendió esa invitación para Noboa a ese evento, que se desarrollará del 1 al 3 de julio, en la reunión que tuvieron el pasado 28 de abril.

Acto seguido, Noboa acudirá a Italia para reuniones de alto nivel con funcionarios del gobierno de ese país europeo, acotó Sommerfeld.

El último viaje al exterior de Daniel Noboa se produjo del 16 al 18 de mayo para acudir a la Ciudad del Vaticano, por la ceremonia de inauguración del pontificado del papa León XIV. Para ello, tuvo que aterrizar en un aeropuerto de Roma, la capital italiana.

Antes de ello, tuvo una gira presidencial del 24 de abril al 9 de mayo por la Santa Sede, España, Emiratos Árabes Unidos, Israel, Reino Unido, y Francia.

El viaje que emprenderá Noboa a finales de junio significará su quinta estadía como jefe de Estado en España y su cuarta en Italia, dos de ellas por sucesos relacionados a la Ciudad del Vaticano.

