Política
02 jun 2025 , 10:53

Néstor Marroquín presentó ante el CNE 5 000 firmas para la revocatoria de Pabel Muñoz

Los impulsores de la revocatoria de mandato tienen hasta principios de octubre para presentar 205 664 firmas.

   
    23 de abril del 2025. Néstor Marroquín recolecta firmas para la revocatoria de mandato de Pabel Muñoz en el Centro Histórico de Quito.( API )
Néstor Marroquín presentó ante el Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE) las primeras 5 000 firmas para el proceso de revocatoria de mandato del alcalde de Quito, Pabel Muñoz.

Marroquín quiere saber cuántas de esas rúbricas son validadas por la entidad electoral para tener un cálculo de cuántas necesitará en los próximos meses.

Los impulsores de la revocatoria de mandato de Pabel Muñoz necesitan 205 664 firmas hasta el 5 de octubre del 2025. Pero Marroquín aspira a tener más, por si hay formularios que son invalidados por el CNE.

El activista dice que a la fecha tiene ya 70 000 firmas. Mientras continúa la recolección, para mañana 3 de junio está prevista una marcha para respaldar al alcalde de Quito.

En otro ámbito, el también abogado presentó una demanda por presunta injuria en contra de Pabel Muñoz.

