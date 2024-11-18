Política
Elecciones 2025 | Mishelle Calvache abandona su candidatura a la Vicepresidencia respaldada por SUMA

Este domingo 17 de noviembre se había anunciado que Antonio García iba a reemplazar a Jan Topic como presidenciable de SUMA. Su postulación aún no está en firme.

   
Mishelle Calvache, quien aspiraba llegar a la Vicepresidencia de la República en las elecciones de 2025 y era auspiciada por la organización política SUMA, anunció este lunes 18 de noviembre que ha presentado su renuncia "irrevocable" a esta postulación.

En la víspera, se había anunciado que el abogado Antonio García Reyes iba a reemplazar a Jan Topic como presidenciable de Suma. Su candidatura aún no ha sido oficializada ni por el movimiento político ni por el director de la organización, Guillermo Celi.

Lea también: Jan Topic queda fuera de las elecciones presidenciales 2025

En su cuenta en X, Calvache adelantó que ofrecerá una rueda de prensa a las 10:00 en Quito donde explicará los motivos de su dimisión.

Por otra parte, SUMA debe confirmar este lunes quién será su postulante a jefe de Estado. Y ahora, con el retiro de Calvache, debe buscar a su dupla.

Inicialmente, SUMA había apostado por Topic y Calvache para los próximos comicios, pero el Tribunal Contencioso Electoral (TCE) aceptó hace una semana las impugnaciones contra la candidatura de Topic, al considerar que el empresario y especialista en seguridad tenía conflicto de intereses por mantener contratos con instituciones del Estado.

Topic ha negado reiteradamente tener vínculos que le impidan participar en las votaciones. Este lunes insistirá en impugnar la decisión del TCE, solicitando una acción de protección ante la Corte Constitucional (CC).

Revise además: Un plantón a favor de Jan Topic se concentra en los exteriores del TCE

