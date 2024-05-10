Cien años del hito de Matilde Hidalgo, la primera mujer en votar en Latinoamérica

Hidalgo también fue la <b>primera mujer</b> en graduarse en la secundaria y en <b>Medicina en el país. </b>En 1929 ya se había convertido en una <b>referente</b> para otras <b>mujeres activistas</b>, que no solo empujaron para <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/politica/ana-galarza-acusaciones-noboa-adn-CB7298015 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b><b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/jacobo-bucaram-historial-judicial-detencion-LA7301904 target=_blank></a>