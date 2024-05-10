Política
10 may 2024 , 16:19

Cien años del hito de Matilde Hidalgo, la primera mujer en votar en Latinoamérica

user placeholder

Redacción y EFE

El 10 de mayo de 1924, Hidalgo solicitó ser registrada para votar en las elecciones generales. Poco después, el 9 de junio de ese mismo año, se legalizó el voto femenino en Ecuador.

  • Cien años del hito de Matilde Hidalgo, la primera mujer en votar en Latinoamérica
    En 2019, la sobrina bisnieta de Hidalgo, Jodie Padilla, logró que la Asamblea Nacional denominara el 9 de junio como el Día Nacional del Voto Femenino.( Internet )
Fuente:
Agencia

La lucha de Matilde Hidalgo, la primera mujer en votar en unas elecciones en Latinoamérica, cumplió este viernes 100 años. Se trata de un hito que la convirtió en la pionera de la participación electoral de las mujeres en Ecuador y, por tanto, en el resto del continente.

"A través de su perseverancia y su lucha, Hidalgo alcanzó la igualdad de género en el voto" en las elecciones celebradas en Ecuador el 10 de mayo de 1924, aseguró en una entrevista con EFE la directora ejecutiva del ecuatoriano Instituto de la Democracia (IDD), Mónica Bolaño.

Fue "una mujer pionera" que "rompió esquemas" a inicios del siglo XX, agregó.

Revise: Asamblea: el proyecto de ley a favor de víctimas indirectas de femicidio, listo para segundo debate

El 10 de mayo de 1924, Hidalgo solicitó ser registrada para votar en las elecciones generales, pero en un primer momento su solicitud fue desestimada.

Sin embargo, tras esgrimir que en la Constitución no se recogía que el ser mujer fuera un impedimento para ejercer el derecho al sufragio, finalmente, la dejaron votar. Poco después, el 9 de junio de ese mismo año, se legalizó el voto femenino en Ecuador, convirtiéndose en el primer país de América Latina en aprobarlo.

No obstante, Bolaños recordó que en 1924 "no se logró el derecho al voto de manera completa", ya que estaba restringido a las mujeres alfabetizadas mayores de 21 años. Para que el derecho al sufragio incluyera a todas las ecuatorianas hubo que esperar a 1929.

La lucha de Matilde Hidalgo

Hidalgo también fue la primera mujer en graduarse en la secundaria y en Medicina en el país. En 1929 ya se había convertido en una referente para otras mujeres activistas, que no solo empujaron para hacer real el voto femenino, sino también para acceder a la educación en igualdad de condiciones.

Le sugerimos: Ana Galarza hace señalamientos contra Noboa y el oficialismo habla de acciones legales

"La lucha nunca es sola", recalcó la directora ejecutiva del IDD, quien añadió que, "es importante unir esfuerzos" y que, "Hidalgo se juntó con grupos de mujeres para buscar esta equidad de género que no existía en la época".

La considerada como la primera sufragista de Ecuador y de América Latina, creció en una sociedad "más conservadora" y "mucho más patriarcal" que la actual, pero nacer en el seno de una familia liberal, la alentó a luchar por alcanzar los mismos derechos que los hombres, explicó Bolaños.

En 2019, la sobrina bisnieta de Hidalgo, Jodie Padilla, logró que la Asamblea Nacional denominara el 9 de junio como el Día Nacional del Voto Femenino.

LEA: Este es el historial judicial de Jacobo Bucaram Pulley, quien fue detenido en una finca en Vía a la Costa

Bolaños apuntó que "nunca es tardío" para rendir homenaje a figuras históricas. "Lo importante es que se ha hecho y que este año se la está reconociendo", agregó.

Temas
Política
derechos mujeres
voto
poder femenino
liderazgo femenino
Matilde Hidalgo
Ecuador
Latinoamérica
Noticias
Recomendadas