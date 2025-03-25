Comunidad de venezolanos en Ecuador rechaza que la candidata correísta Luisa González reconozca a la dictadura de Nicolás Maduro

Reconoce al dictador Nicolás Maduro y tratar a los venezolanos al estilo Donald Trump, es lo que hará la candidata Luisa González si llega a ganar la segunda vuelta.

“Yo haré, igual que Estados Unidos, devolver a los venezolanos que no tienen un ingreso regular, que nos quitan el empleo o que siembran la violencia en mi país”, respondió González a la pregunta sobre por qué deportará a los migrantes de Venezuela.

De absurda y xenófoba así califica la Asociación Venezuela en Ecuador a la propuesta de la candidata González. Daniel Regalado, su representante, lamentó que la presencia de los venezolanos en Ecuador, sea tema de campaña donde se generalizan los calificativos.

"Xenófoba y absurda. Definitivamente, no está enmarcando su campaña hacia soluciones y propuestas, sino a atacar o utilizar una nacionalidad para poder justificar cualquier tipo de voto que pueda generar por el rechazo que puedan tener por los venezolanos, aseguró Regalado.

Para los venezolanos que tienen empresas, negocios o trabajos bajo relación de dependencia, lo dicho por la candidata es una amenaza dolorosa, porque olvida que quienes han logrado establecerse lo hicieron luego de que salieron de Venezuela por la represión y la miseria generada por Nicolás Maduro y que ahora tienen derechos y obligaciones.

“Realmente el ecuatoriano debería saber que Venezuela no está mejor que Ecuador, está peor. Lo que pasa es que como no se vive, no se entiende la realidad de ese país. Venezuela no es un modelo adecuado para un país democrático”, resaltó Daniel Regalado.

Los colectivos piden al Consejo Nacional Electoral y al Tribunal Contencioso Electoral que se pronuncien sobre lo que ellos consideran el posible delito de instigación al odio, por la forma en que se aborda el tema. Los venezolanos en Ecuador han entrado en incertidumbre por lo que se ha dicho por la candidata correísta en el debate.

