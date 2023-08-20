Política
20 ago 2023 , 08:55

Elecciones Ecuador 2023: ecuatorianos en el extranjero reportan problemas con el voto telemático

Redacción

El voto telemático en el exterior se realizará desde las 09:00 hasta las 19:00, según el huso horario de cada país.

    Imagen referencial. Los ecuatorianos necesitan la cédula de identidad o pasaporte para el voto telemático.( Foto: Pexels )
Ecuatorianos que se encuentran en el exterior reportan problemas para sufragar en estas elecciones anticipadas 2023 mediante el voto telemático.

Con corte hasta las 09:00 se registran fallas en al menos seis países: España, Italia, Noruega, Francia, Alemania y Gran Bretaña.

"Existe un problema de red", les aparece a los migrantes ecuatorianos.

El Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE) indicó que: "debido a la alta demanda de sufragantes, exhortamos a los compatriotas a ser pacientes mientras se procesa la información".

La Cancillería de Ecuador reportó que en las oficinas consulares se reportan dificultades de votar. "Requerimos al CNE, única institución competente, tomar de manera urgente las medidas técnicas necesarias para corregiresta situación"

Elecciones Ecuador 2023: ecuatorianos en el extranjero reportan problemas con el voto telemático

El CNE recomendó esperar unos 10 minutos antes de solicitar un nuevo Código de Verificación y revisar la bandeja de SPAM, con el objetivo de "evitar congestión excesiva en el sistema".

También activaron canales de soporte en vivo, mediante Google Meets, Zoom o líneas telefónicas.

Para estos comicios están inscritos para el voto telemático en el exterior, con corte a las 08:44 del 20 de agosto, 113 434 personas.

Los ecuatorianos que residen en Sídney y Canberra, Australia, fueron los primeros en ejercer su derecho al voto mediante la modalidad telemática.

Quienes se encuentren en el exterior pueden inscribirse durante este 20 de agosto para el voto telemático, en www.voto-telemático.cne.gob.ec, a través de un teléfono móvil, tablet o computador. Como requisito, únicamente se necesita la cédula de identidad o pasaporte y la inscripción se puede realizar hasta el propio día de las elecciones.

El voto telemático en el exterior se realizará desde las 09:00 hasta las 19:00, según el huso horario de cada país, desde cualquier dispositivo móvil con acceso a internet.

