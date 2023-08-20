Política
20 ago 2023 , 06:16

Elecciones Ecuador 2023: ecuatorianos en Australia, los primeros sufragantes del voto telemático en el exterior

Redacción

Las elecciones anticipadas se desarrollan este domingo 20 de agosto del 2023.

    Imagen referencial. Los ecuatorianos en el exterior cuentan con el voto telemático para participar de las elecciones anticipadas. ( Foto: CNE )
Redacción

Los ecuatorianos que residen en Sídney y Canberra, Australia, fueron los primeros en ejercer su derecho al voto mediante la modalidad telemática en estas elecciones anticipadas de agosto 2023.

Para estos comicios están inscritos, con corte al sábado 19 de agosto, 97 788 personas. Esto representa un incremento del 320% en comparación con las elecciones de febrero pasado en donde hubo 23 245 inscritos.

Le puede interesar: Elecciones Ecuador 2023: estos son los 21 recintos electorales que cambiaron, consulte aquí dónde le toca votar

Los ecuatorianos que se encuentran en el exterior puede inscribirse durante este 20 de agosto para el voto telemático.

Deberán inscribirse previamente en www.voto-telemático.cne.gob.ec, a través de un teléfono móvil, tablet o computador. Como requisito, únicamente se necesita la cédula de identidad o pasaporte y la inscripción se puede realizar hasta el propio día de las elecciones.

El voto telemático en el exterior se realizará desde las 09:00 hasta las 19:00, según el huso horario de cada país, desde cualquier dispositivo móvil con acceso a internet, ingresando al enlace: www.voto-telemático.cne.gob.ec.

