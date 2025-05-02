Política
02 may 2025 , 12:36

Ecuador y Emiratos Árabes Unidos firman un memorando para cooperar en ciberseguridad

El propósito de este acuerdo es realizar intercambios con especial atención en soluciones legislativas, regulatorias, actividades judiciales, policiales, prevención del delito y respuesta a ciberataques

   
    Imagen referencial de Gabriela Sommerfeld. ( X de Cancillería )
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

EFE
La ministra de Relaciones Exteriores y Movilidad Humana de Ecuador, Gabriela Sommerfeld, y el ministro de Estado de Emiratos Árabes Unidos (EAU), Ahmed Al Sayegh, firmaron este viernes un memorando de entendimiento para impulsar la cooperación entre ambos países en materia de ciberseguridad, según informó la Presidencia de la República.

El Gobierno ecuatoriano dijo que el propósito de este acuerdo es realizar intercambios con especial atención en soluciones legislativas, regulatorias, actividades judiciales, policiales, prevención del delito y respuesta a ciberataques.

Además, incluye la realización de programas de sensibilización y educación en desarrollo científico y tecnológico.

La ministra Sommerfeld aseguró que el memorando de entendimiento está basado "en los pilares del Estado ecuatoriano de transformación digital y soberanía tecnológica".

Agregó que la cooperación busca que los países sean "mucho más seguros", pero también "acelerar el desarrollo a través de la tecnología". "Es importante tener un estado moderno, ágil y proteger datos sensibles", mencionó.

Por su parte, el ministro Ahmed Al Sayegh dijo que esperaba que este sea uno de "muchos más" acuerdos que se firmen entre ambos países.

La firma de este memorando de entendimiento se ha realizado en el marco de la visita del presidente de Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, y varios de sus ministros a Emiratos Árabes Unidos como parte de una gira internacional por Europa y Asia en la que tiene como objetivo visitar siete países en quince días hasta el 9 de mayo.

Noboa, recientemente reelegido como presidente de Ecuador hasta 2029, ha mantenido en los últimos días una serie de reuniones con representantes de organizaciones de inversión y comercio del país árabe, tras las que, según el Gobierno ecuatoriano, Emiratos Árabes Unidos ha expresado su interés en invertir en el país andino.

Asimismo, el mandatario tuvo un saludo protocolar con el príncipe heredero de Abu Dabi, el jeque Khaled bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, un gesto que, según la Presidencia ecuatoriana, "refleja el interés mutuo de ambos pueblos por mantener un diálogo cercano y fortalecer sus relaciones".

El mandatario ecuatoriano también tiene previsto abrir una embajada en Abu Dabi con la misión de establecer las negociaciones para cerrar un acuerdo comercial con el país emiratí.

Temas
ciberataque
Seguridad
convenio
acuerdos
memorando
cooperación
acuerdo
Daniel Noboa
Gabriela Sommerfeld
Ecuador
Emiratos Árabes Unidos
