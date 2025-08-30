Política
La Contraloría amplía plazo para presentación de declaración patrimonial jurada de servidores públicos

Las personas expuestas políticamente deben cumplir con este trámite.

   
    Captura de video de los exteriores de la Contraloría General del Estado en Quito.( Ecuavisa )
La Contraloría General del Estado (CGE) informó que ha extendido el plazo para que los servidores públicos considerados Personas Expuestas Políticamente (PEP) presenten su declaración patrimonial jurada hasta el 15 de septiembre de 2025.

Este trámite, que es obligatorio y gratuito, busca garantizar la transparencia en la gestión de los funcionarios públicos y está regulado por el Acuerdo 031-CG-2025, que establece el procedimiento para la presentación y registro de las declaraciones patrimoniales.

Están obligados a presentar esta declaración los servidores públicos que ocupen altos cargos, incluyendo:

  • Autoridades de elección popular.
  • Directores y gerentes de empresas públicas.
  • Oficiales superiores de las Fuerzas Armadas y Policía Nacional.
  • Otros funcionarios definidos como PEP según la normativa vigente.

    Los servidores públicos deben informar sobre ingresos recibidos dentro y fuera del país, bienes muebles e inmuebles, participación en sociedades o fideicomisos, cargos o actividades fuera de la función pública.

    El procedimiento se realiza de manera electrónica a través del portal oficial de la CGE. Para conocer todos los pasos, se puede consultar el acuerdo en el siguiente enlace: ACUERDO No. 031-CG-2025

    Además, la CGE publicó un video informativo para ayudar a los servidores públicos a determinar si califican como PEP y cómo completar la declaración: VIDEO

    La Contraloría enfatiza que cumplir con este requisito es fundamental para promover la transparencia y la rendición de cuentas en la función pública ecuatoriana.

