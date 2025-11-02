Política
02 nov 2025 , 12:02

Consulta popular 2025 | CNE autorizó a Cedatos, Clima Social y Centroinvest para pronósticos electorales

Polibio Córdova, presidente de Cedatos, aseguró que presentarán sus resultados hasta el 6 de noviembre, día límite para publicar pronósticos electorales.

   
Registro
Jhoel Banegas
El Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE) aprobó tres encuestadoras para realizar pronósticos electorales del Referéndum y Consulta Popular 2025: Centroinvest, Clima Social y Cedatos.

Las empresas solo tendrán seis días para publicar resultados de sus encuestas, podrán hacerlo hasta la medianoche del jueves 6 de noviembre, 10 días antes de los comicios.

Polibio Córdova, presidente de Cedatos, indicó que sí cumplirán con esa fecha para publicar sus resultados. "No estamos empezando ahora (a encuestar), hemos empezado desde el mes atrás. Día a día estamos actualizando información", comentó.

En cuanto a la promoción electoral, el CNE acreditó a 427 empresas para ofrecer servicios de publicidad y difusión de campañas: 305 radios, 36 canales de televisión, 22 medios impresos, 19 empresas de vallas publicitarias y 45 medios digitales.

Las organizaciones políticas y sociales calificadas por el CNE podrán usar un fondo de USD 209 mil por cada una de las cuatro preguntas.

Mientras que el límite de gasto electoral no podrá superar los USD 2 787 000 para cada opción, el Sí o el No. Ese monto permitirá financiar eventos, mítines, reuniones, murales, camisetas y otros materiales publicitarios.

