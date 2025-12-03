Política
03 dic 2025 , 09:41

Comisión de Fiscalización de la Asamblea Nacional investigará a direcciones municipales de tránsito por corrupción

La Asamblea Nacional aprobó una resolución en la cual dispone iniciar el seguimiento integral a las entidades municipales responsables del tránsito, acusadas de corrupción y de emitir documentos vehiculares para grupos delictivos.

   
  • Comisión de Fiscalización de la Asamblea Nacional investigará a direcciones municipales de tránsito por corrupción
    Pleno de la Asamblea nacional del Ecuador. ( Flickr )
Fuente:
propia
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

La Asamblea Nacional aprobó, con 83 votos, una resolución que instruye a la Comisión de Fiscalización a iniciar un seguimiento integral a las entidades municipales responsables del tránsito, ante denuncias de presuntas emisiones ilegales de matrículas vehiculares atribuidas a grupos delictivos.

LEA: La ATM y la ATD apuntan que los documentos de tránsito hallados en Durán, atribuido a ellos, fueron falsificados

El proceso se realizará con apoyo de la ANT y el Consejo Nacional de Competencias, con el fin de esclarecer hechos, determinar responsabilidades políticas y proponer reformas. La resolución también pide a la Agencia de Control de Tránsito verificar el cumplimiento de normativas vigentes e informar al Ministerio del Interior y a la Comisión de Fiscalización.

El ponente José Luis Nango alertó sobre indicios de matriculación ilegal, manipulación de sistemas y uso de estos mecanismos para legitimar vehículos robados, lo que facilita delitos como secuestros y asesinatos. Señaló que la delincuencia organizada busca controlar el sistema de matrículas para operar en narcotráfico, lavado de dinero y sicariato.

LEA: Exfuncionario de tránsito de Paján, implicado en una red de falsificación de matrículas

Durante el debate, varios legisladores respaldaron la medida, citando irregularidades en más de 150 municipios y un perjuicio superior a 50 millones de dólares. Otros recordaron los límites constitucionales de la fiscalización para fortalecer los controles, frente a la confirmación de irregularidades por parte de la ANT y la infiltración criminal en el sistema de tránsito.

Temas
Asamblea Nacional
corrupción
Asamblea
Comisión de Fiscalización
Matrículas
investigación
tránsito
tránsito Durán
documentos falsos
Asamblea Nacional
Ecuador
Noticias
Recomendadas