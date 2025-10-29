Política
29 oct 2025 , 11:10

Aldo García, vicealcalde de Playas, falleció por un derrame cerebral

La Alcaldía de Playas se declaró en luto por este fallecimiento. Suspendieron temporalmente las actividades laborales en sus oficinas este 29 de octubre.

   
  • Aldo García, vicealcalde de Playas, falleció por un derrame cerebral
    Imagen de Aldo García Tomalá, vicealcalde de Playas, fallecido el 28 de octubre del 2025.( Alcaldía de Playas )
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

David Muñoz
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Aldo García Tomalá, vicealcalde del cantón General Villamil Playas, falleció el martes 28 de octubre por un derrame cerebral.

La Alcaldía de Playas se declaró en luto por este suceso. "La familia municipal se encuentra profundamente consternada ante esta irreparable pérdida", manifestó la institución.

Le puede interesar: Extorsionadores quemaron seis embarcaciones en Playas, Guayas

En respeto a su memoria, suspendieron temporalmente las actividades laborales en las oficinas municipales, retomándose la atención al usuario el jueves 30 de octubre.

Aldo García cumplía su segundo periodo como concejal del cantón guayasense, siendo electo por primera vez en la administración de Danny Mite (2019-2023). Fue reelecto en su posición de vicealcalde en mayo pasado, durante el presente periodo de Gabriel Balladares.

Lea también: Un juez de Playas ordena prisión para implicado en la desaparición y el asesinato de un policía de la Unase

Habriá cumplido 44 años el próximo 13 de noviembre.

Temas
fallecimiento
Municipio de Playas
Guayas
Playas
General Villamil Playas
Noticias
Recomendadas