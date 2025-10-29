Aldo García, vicealcalde de Playas, falleció por un derrame cerebral

Aldo García Tomalá, vicealcalde del<b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/guayas-habitantes-playas-marcharon-paz-canton-XJ9874022 target=_blank> cantón General Villamil Playas</a></b>, <b>falleció el martes 28 de octubre por un derrame cerebral</b>. <b>La Alcaldía de Playas se declaró en luto por este suceso</b>. La familia <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/extorsionadores-quemaron-seis-embarcaciones-playas-guayas-PH10350438 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/seguridad/policia-unase-asesinado-playas-HK9862238 target=_blank></a></b>