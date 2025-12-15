ADN plantea reforma para que no prescriban los delitos de terrorismo y delincuencia organizada

La intención de que delitos graves sean imprescriptibles no es nueva, pero ahora el oficialismo quiere impulsarlo y por eso la asambleísta Diana Jácom e presentó este lunes un proyecto para reformar el Código Orgánico Integral Penal (COIP ).

La imprescriptibilidad aplica en ciertas infracciones penales para que no prescriban nunca, de manera que su persecución y castigo no están sometidos a plazo alguno.

"Acabar con la estrategia criminal más usada por los grupos terroristas por la delincuencia organizada. Ellos huyen del país, se esconden, esperan que el tiempo pase y regresan como si nada hubiese pasado", comentó Jácome.

El proyecto pasa al Consejo de Administración Legislativa (CAL) para que lo califique y remita a una comisión, que en este caso sería la de justicia, que ya tiene otra reformas al Código Integral Penal.

Pero no es la primera vez que el tema se trata en la Asamblea. Una reforma se dejó sin votar en segundo debate en el anterior periodo. Esta incluía también la imprescriptibilidad de parte de esos delitos y otros, como femicidio, reclutamiento de niños, niñas y adolescentes con fines delictivos.

¿Qué pasó? El correísmo tenía mayoría en esa mesa, incluyó un artículo para la revisión de sentencias, que la armó al Legislativo, y a la hora de votar no hubo quórum. "Ya no puede haber ingresarse ninguna otra moción y ya no pueden regresarlo a la comisión para tratar de manipular textos. Se acabó esto, señores", comentó Henry Kronfle, entonces presidente de la Asambela Nacional.

Con estos antecedentes entra este proyecto legislativo, la velocidad con que avance dependerá del propio oficialismo que lidera la Asamblea y la comisión de Justicia.