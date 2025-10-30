Política
30 oct 2025 , 21:13

9 558 plantillas braille se imprimieron para el Referéndum y Consulta Popular 2025

Lo informó el CNE. Tienen formato A3 y están elaboradas en macrotipo. Se distribuirán en 4 779 Mesas de Atención Preferente, ubicadas al ingreso de los recintos electorales.

   
    Fotografía de la papeleta en formato braille. ( Cortesía del CNE )
Un total de 9 558 plantillas braille se imprimieron para garantizar el derecho al voto de las personas con discapacidad visual en el Referéndum y Consulta Popular 2025, informó el Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE).

Tienen formato A3 y están elaboradas en macrotipo. Se distribuirán en 4 779 Mesas de Atención Preferente, ubicadas al ingreso de los recintos electorales, a escala nacional.

Con corte al 30 de octubre, la producción de las plantillas braille registra un avance del 35%.

El domingo 16 de noviembre, 13’ 938.724 electores están habilitados para sufragar.

Los votantes recibirán una papeleta bicolor con cuatro preguntas: tres de Referéndum y una de Consulta Popular, con sus respectivos anexos y estatuto. El sufragio se receptará de 07:00 a 17:00 en territorio nacional, y de 09:00 a 19:00 en las circunscripciones del exterior, conforme al huso horario.

