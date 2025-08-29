Guayaquil
Lomas de Urdesa inaugura la séptima Estación de Acción Segura de Guayaquil

El Municipio de Guayaquil inauguró la séptima EAS con cámaras, agentes y patrullaje para beneficiar a más de 28 000 personas

   
    Séptima Estación de Acción Segura ( Archivo )
El alcalde Aquiles Álvarez inauguró este jueves 28 de agosto la séptima Estación de Acción Segura, EAS, en el sector de Lomas de Urdesa, al norte de Guayaquil. Este espacio reemplaza al antiguo Puesto de Auxilio Inmediato, PAI, y forma parte de la estrategia municipal para reforzar la prevención y el control del espacio público.

La nueva EAS cuenta con 204 cámaras conectadas al sistema de video vigilancia C5, 42 agentes de control municipal, cinco camionetas, dos motocicletas para patrullajes y un paramédico de atención inmediata. Con estos recursos, se busca ofrecer una respuesta más rápida y coordinada ante emergencias en la zona.

“Nosotros estamos creando EAS por circuitos , no hay nada más fuerte para nosotros que hacer equipo con el barrio”, destacó el Burgomaestre, subrayando que estos espacios nacen de la participación activa de la comunidad, que conoce la realidad de su sector

El centro beneficiará directamente a 18 000 residentes de Urdesa y de manera indirecta a más de 10 000 habitantes de sectores aledaños como Ciudad Colón y Miraflores, áreas de alta actividad comercial y gastronómica.

Los vecinos ya perciben resultados. “Cada vez nos unimos más, estamos siempre conectados por WhatsApp o teléfono y ha sido un gran alivio porque ha bajado la delincuencia muchísimo”, comentó Esteban Mateus, habitante del sector.

Desde marzo, cuando se inauguró la primera EAS en la ciudad, se han ejecutado más de 15 000 operativos, con la detención de 31 personas entregadas a la Policía Nacional, la localización de vehículos robados y más de 6 500 atenciones ciudadanas coordinadas a través de la Línea 181.

Esta séptima estación se suma a las que ya funcionan en:

  • Urdesa
  • Kennedy
  • Ciudadela La FAE
  • Puerto Santa Ana
  • Samanes
  • Kennedy Norte
