Casi todo Guayaquil y cantones vecinos estarán sin agua por al menos 12 horas este domingo 9 de noviembre

Casi todo <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/guayaquil/guayaquil-sin-agua-potable-18-horas-30-agosto-DB10003572 target=_blank>Guayaquil</a></b>, junto con los cantones <b>Durán</b> y <b>Nobol</b>, y las parroquias <b>La Puntilla</b> (Samborondón) y <b>La Aurora</b> (Daule), permanecerán sin servicio de agua potable por al menos <b>12 horas </b>este domingo<b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/guayaquil/interagua-corte-agua-via-costa-KA10104925 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/corte-agua-daule-samborondon-defensoria-pueblo-FM9806106 target=_blank></a></b>