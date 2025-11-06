Guayaquil
06 nov 2025 , 15:09

Casi todo Guayaquil y cantones vecinos estarán sin agua por al menos 12 horas este domingo 9 de noviembre

La suspensión del servicio se debe a mantenimientos en la subestación eléctrica Pascuales, que abastece de energía a la planta La Toma.

   
    Imagen de archivo. ( Pexels )
Casi todo Guayaquil, junto con los cantones Durán y Nobol, y las parroquias La Puntilla (Samborondón) y La Aurora (Daule), permanecerán sin servicio de agua potable por al menos 12 horas este domingo 9 de noviembre, según informaron las empresas Interagua y Amagua.

La suspensión se debe a trabajos eléctricos programados en la subestación eléctrica Pascuales, ubicada en el norte del Puerto Principal. Esta infraestructura abastece de energía a la planta La Toma, encargada de captar el agua del río Daule, potabilizarla y distribuirla a la población.

En el norte de Guayaquil, sectores como Urdesa Central, Lomas de Urdesa, Las Garzas, Adace, todas las etapas de la Alborada y de los Sauces, Brisas del Norte, Albatros, La Herradura, Ciudad Colón, Kennedy Norte, Garzota, Los Álamos, Acuarela del Río, Brisas del Río, Bosques del Salado, Metrópolis 2, Lago de Capeira, Veranda, La Perla, La Romareda, Mucho Lote 2, Arcos del Río, Jardines del Río, Santa Cecilia, entre otros, no contarán con el servicio.

Asimismo, todas las urbanizaciones y comunas ubicadas a lo largo de la Vía a la Costa, desde el kilómetro 13,5 hasta el kilómetro 74 (Olmedo), también resultarán afectadas.

La falta de agua abarcará, además, el centro, sur y noroeste de la ciudad, así como los cantones y parroquias aledaños: Nobol, Durán, La Puntilla y La Aurora.

De acuerdo con Interagua, el restablecimiento del servicio comenzará progresivamente desde las 12:30 en Guayaquil, Nobol, Durán, La Puntilla y La Aurora, mientras que en la Vía a la Costa el suministro se normalizará a partir de las 14:00.

