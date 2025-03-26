Guayaquil
26 mar 2025 , 06:20

Guayaquil bajo un calor sofocante: temperaturas superan los 35 grados

Las noches tampoco ofrecen alivio. Las temperaturas nocturnas oscilan entre 25 y 26 grados.

   
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

Televistazo y Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Un calor sofocante envuelve a Guayaquil, con temperaturas superiores a los 35 grados, noches bochornosas y una notable falta de brisa. Marzo se ha convertido en un mes extremo, y el Instituto Nacional de Meteorología e Hidrología (Inamhi) confirma que los registros térmicos han alcanzado hasta dos grados por encima del promedio histórico.

El calor se siente en cada rincón de la ciudad. Enrique, quien esperaba el bus bajo un árbol buscando algo de sombra, comenta que salir de casa se ha vuelto insoportable. Por su parte, doña Graciela no deja su botella de agua mientras enfrenta las altas temperaturas. "Está terrible para la gente mayor", señala con preocupación.

Lea también: Guayaquil registra el febrero más lluvioso en 27 años

Según el Inamhi, este incremento de calor se debe al calentamiento del océano y la baja presencia de viento. "En los últimos días hemos experimentado una caída en la presión atmosférica, lo que genera una mayor sensación de bochorno", explica José González, técnico del instituto. Este fenómeno, sumado a la humedad, intensifica la sensación térmica.

Las noches tampoco ofrecen alivio. Las temperaturas nocturnas oscilan entre 25 y 26 grados, cuando lo habitual en esta época es entre 23 y 24 grados. Esta acumulación de calor durante la noche hace que las mañanas inicien con valores elevados, provocando jornadas aún más calurosas. Los días más extremos hasta ahora han sido el 10, 14 y 16 de marzo, con registros que superaron los 35 grados a la sombra.

Zonas como el Guasmo Sur han experimentado temperaturas diurnas de hasta 35,5 grados. A pesar de que las lluvias han dado tregua en los últimos días, el Inamhi advierte que podrían regresar con fuerza en lo que resta del mes y durante abril. La variabilidad climática sigue siendo un factor determinante.

El instituto ha emitido una nueva alerta por lluvias, tormentas y vientos hasta el 29 de marzo. Según los pronósticos, las precipitaciones más intensas se esperan para el miércoles 26 y el jueves 27. En la región Costa, provincias como Esmeraldas, Manabí, Santo Domingo, Los Ríos y Guayas serán las más afectadas.

Revise además: Clima Ecuador: Continúa la temporada de lluvias en varias regiones del país, según pronóstico del Inamhi

En la Sierra, las lluvias impactarán con mayor fuerza en Pichincha, Bolívar, Cañar, Azuay y Loja. Mientras tanto, en la Amazonía, se prevén precipitaciones de nivel medio en toda la región, especialmente en la zona norte y la cordillera. Incluso en la región insular, la isla Isabela experimentará lluvias de mayor intensidad.

El Inamhi advierte que este panorama podría derivar en inundaciones, desbordamientos de ríos y deslizamientos de tierra.

Temas
calor
Lluvias
INAMHI
Invierno 2025
Guayaquil
Noticias
Recomendadas