Ecuador
25 mar 2025 , 06:11

Clima Ecuador: Continúa la temporada de lluvias en varias regiones del país, según pronóstico del Inamhi

Este martes 25 de marzo, se esperan altas temperaturas en el litoral, lluvias por la tarde en la región interandina y cielo nublado con lluvias aisladas en la Amazonía.

   
    Día de lluvias en Cuenca.( API )
Fuente:
INAMHI
user placeholder

Redacción
La temporada de lluvia continuará en las regiones litoral e insular, así lo pronosticó el Instituto Nacional de Meteorología e Hidrología (Inamhi). Para este martes 25 de marzo en el litoral la temperatura mínima será de 23 °C y la máxima de 33 °C, lo que quiere decir que será un día caluroso, especialmente en Guayaquil y Santa Rosa. Sin embargo, las lluvias persistirán en la tarde y noche.

En la región Interandina, se prevén cielos poco nublados, la temperatura oscilará entre los 5° C y 24 °C. durante la tarde se registrarán lluvias en Quito, Latacunga y Guaranda.

La alerta meteorológica emitida por el Inamhi también advierte que, en la Amazonía, los cielos permanecerán nublados durante el día con riesgo de lluvias aisladas durante la tarde y noche de este martes.

Índice de Radiación Ultravioleta

El índice de radiación en Ecuador este martes, según el Inamhi será, muy extremadamente alto (>11) en Loja, muy alto en Esmeraldas, Manabí, Santa Elena, Guayas, Los Ríos, El Oro, Pichincha e Imbabura. Mientras que en el resto del país oscilará entre alto (6-7) y moderado (3-5).

Temas
Clima extremo
INAMHI
Ecuador
Noticias
