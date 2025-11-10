Guayas: ​​​​​​En la avenida Samborondón hay caos vehicular y accidentes recurrentes por falta de señalización

Es difícil saber, a simple vista, cuántos carriles tiene la avenida Samborondón. Desde el aire no se distinguen límites: se ven dos franjas extensas de asfalto. No hay líneas divisorias, no hay guía, no hay referencias.

En horas pico, la vía se convierte en un río caótico de vehículos. Cada conductor interpreta el camino a su manera: adelantamientos bruscos, maniobras inesperadas... un cruce interminable de autos que buscan ventaja sin medir el riesgo.

La ausencia de señalización propicia cambios de carril repentinos e invasiones a zonas que están siendo intervenidas. Como el caso de un bus que, tras chocar contra una furgoneta, escapó tomando un tramo en obra, mientras el otro conductor intentó seguirlo. Todo quedó grabado.

En las redes sociales de Televistazo en la Comunidad se repiten las quejas: “Que pinten por lo menos con crayones la vía”, comenta un usuario.

Otros denuncian que a la salida de Ciudad Celeste el caos continúa: que la congestión no disminuye y que, pese a la ampliación, “todo depende de los agentes de tránsito, no de los semáforos”.

Hay un cuestionamiento reiterado, el retorno a la altura de Amagua, en el kilómetro 10. Conductores aseguran que ahí la vía se estrecha, se come un carril, forma un embudo y falta señalización en los retornos. Una problemática que ya ha expuesto este noticiero.

Trasladamos estas inquietudes al alcalde Juan José Yúnez, quien reconoce que aún están en fase de ampliaciones y que la señalización será el siguiente paso.

“No es una obra de solo fresado y asfaltado, sino una reestructuración integral. Se han hecho ampliaciones, se han mejorado los retornos e incluso se han creado espacios para que los buses puedan parar”, afirmó el alcalde.

Inicialmente, el Municipio anunció que la obra integral estaría lista el mes pasado, pero luego se movió a noviembre por la escasez de asfalto. Ahora, la entrega final de la avenida Samborondón se posterga nuevamente: estaría lista para la segunda semana de diciembre.