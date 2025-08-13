Guayaquil
Aquiles Álvarez anuncia que el Sercop bloqueó una licitación de asfalto para Guayaquil

Álvarez indicó que, ante la falta de entrega de asfalto por parte de Petroecuador ante problemas en la Refinería de Esmeraldas, deseaba importar este material, como ocurrió en la alcaldía de Jaime Nebot.

   
    Imagen de Aquiles Álvarez, alcalde de Guayaquil, en una sesión de concejo municipal de marzo de 2025.( Alcaldía de Guayaquil )
El Servicio Nacional de Contratación Pública (Sercop) bloqueó el proceso para que el Municipio de Guayaquil importe toneladas de asfalto, anunció Aquiles Álvarez.

El alcalde de la urbe porteña contó que recibieron como respuesta que la producción de este material, que se había paralizado por el incendio de la Refinería de Esmeraldas, se había reanudado.

Sin embargo, dos unidades claves de la fábrica de Petroecuador suspendieron sus operaciones de nuevo desde el 10 de agosto. "Hemos pedido importar, no nos lo permiten y es difícil avanzar con una planificación de asfalto. La ciudad no puede esperar, la crisis de la Refinería de Esmeraldas es muy, muy grave", mencionó Álvarez en su enlace radial de este miércoles 13 de agosto.

La autoridad municipal indicó que realizaron el procedimiento de verificación de producción nacional (VPN) para someterse a cotizaciones del mercado para así importar el asfalto, cuyo desabastecimiento afecta a todo el país desde mayo. Recordó que en la alcaldía de Jaime Nebot se hizo este proceso.

"Es más caro, pero lo necesitamos, y ojo, es mucho mejor que el ecuatoriano. Ya hay un caso de éxito con la Perimetral hace 10 años, el asfalto sigue, y bueno, el de nosotros es recontrapaupérrimo", exclamó Álvarez.

El alcalde mencionó que, en situaciones normales, Guayaquil habría asfaltado hasta 190 mil metros cuadrados en los últimos tres meses. Sin embargo, ante la falta del insumo, detalló que esta cifra solo alcanza los 30 mil metros cuadrados.

"No superamos el rendimiento del 30 % en lo que se debería atender a la ciudad. Tenemos calles rotas, tenemos obras paralizadas porque no hay asfalto para continuar y eso hay que explicárselo a la ciudadanía", dijo.

